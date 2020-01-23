Watch live stream

Knight Media Forum

Strengthening local news, media and democracy

Feb. 24-26, 2020

J.W. Marriott Marquis, Miami

Sir Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web, Univision Anchor Jorge Ramos, and technology journalist Kara Swisher are among the leading thinkers headlining the 2020 Knight Media Forum.

The forum, presented by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, gathers leaders in journalism, technology and philanthropy to explore the ways to strengthen local news and our democracy.

The forum’s mission is critical as local newsrooms continue to shrink, news deserts expand and the threat these changes pose for democracy becomes abundantly clear.

The forum will spotlight the people and projects working to address these challenges, highlighting innovative experiments in local journalism, insights for foundations on investing in accountability reporting, finding and funding minority-led media innovation projects and more.

Featured Speakers:

Sir Tim Berners-Lee Inventor of the World Wide Web

Kara Swisher Co-founder and editor-at-large of Recode