Building the Capacity to Innovate & Adapt FAQ

The Workshop Series on the Adaptive Organization has been implemented (often as part of EmcArts’s New Pathways for the Arts programs), in locally co-created versions in more than a dozen cities across the United States and in Canada, demonstrating its timeliness, relevance, and effectiveness in design.Communities have included Denver, San Jose, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Saint Louis, New Haven, Chicago, Charlotte, New York (twice), Houston, Edmonton, Calgary and Toronto.