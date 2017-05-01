Community Arts Grantmaking FAQ

The project must take place in or benefit Charlotte, North Carolina, Macon, Georgia, Philadelphia, or San Jose, California. It must align with one or more of the following three areas: 1) artistic excellence; 2) authenticity and inclusion, or work that reflects the voices and values of a community; and 3) technological innovation, or projects that use technology either as a tool for an artist’s work, to attract and engage audiences, or to make art more accessible. We are looking for projects and programs that will be completed by December 2019. Read more about our arts strategy.