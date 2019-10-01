Community Building Internship – Akron, Ohio

The selected intern will spend 10 weeks (typically June 1 to Aug. 7) in Akron, Ohio. Note that Knight Foundation cannot pay for housing or relocation costs related to the internship placement. The intern will be compensated at $18 per hour and may also receive up to $10 per day for parking or an approved transit pass.

The intern will help Akron strengthen the connection between the University of Akron and downtown. A key to Akron growing its population is the University of Akron attracting and retaining students as well as the City of Akron getting more of them interested in staying after graduation. Quality of place matters. The more students experience in the city, the more they will consider building their life here. The intern will be allowed to create an initiative that he or she believes would be impactful and then test it and present a plan for implementation if successful.