Knight has offices in eight cities but in 18 small to mid-sized communities we work in partnership with local community foundations.

Our strategy focuses on identifying and working with partners to help these communities attract and nurture talent, promote economic opportunity and foster civic engagement. We work with community foundation leaders and local advisory committees to identify investment opportunities that can help these communities be more informed and engaged. We have committed $140 million to community foundation endowments.

If you are interested in receiving Knight funding in these 18 communities, please read more about our individual community strategies, and ask your local community foundation about the local Knight donor-advised fund.

Knight is a national foundation with deep local roots in communities where the Knight brothers once owned newspapers.

We partner with local foundations in the following 18 communities. Learn more by clicking on the community name:

Community Foundations Program Staff

Reach out to Lilly Weinberg and Michelle Huttenhoff if you have questions about our community foundations program. Email [email protected].

