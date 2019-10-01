Contact Management System Internship Supporting the IT Department – Miami

Application deadline: January 31, 2020

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation is seeking applicants for a paid internship opportunity. More internship opportunities will be posted as they become available.

The selected intern will spend 10 weeks (typically June 1 to Aug. 7) in Miami. Note that Knight Foundation cannot pay for housing or relocation costs related to the internship placement. The intern will be compensated at $18 per hour and may also receive up to $10 per day for parking or an approved transit pass.

Description:

The intern will work on contact management strategy which will include identifying opportunities and pain points and developing training and/or methodology to address identified needs. The intern will also work on streamlining business processes leveraging the Salesforce platform with respect to events management, email campaigns, grants management, accounts payable, administration and developing dashboard reports and applications. Lastly, the intern will support other planned and active projects.

Requirements:

Salesforce

Some coding experience

SQL

Database reporting

To apply, please submit your resume or C.V. and a cover letter, not to exceed two pages, to internship@kf.org by January 31, 2020.