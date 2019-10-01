Contract Management System Implementation Internship Supporting the Finance Department – Miami

Application deadline: January 31, 2020

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation is seeking applicants for a paid internship opportunity. More internship opportunities will be posted as they become available.

The selected intern will spend 10 weeks (typically June 1 to Aug. 7) in Miami. Note that Knight Foundation cannot pay for housing or relocation costs related to the internship placement. The intern will be compensated at $18 per hour and may also receive up to $10 per day for parking or an approved transit pass.

Description:

The intern will support contract management implementation by helping to coordinate timing and activities between staff and consultants, test user interface and develop rules for customizations. The intern will help with user testing and set-up, testing routing rules for contract approvals, testing of requisitions and check request approval, new processes documentation for finance and end-users and help to develop training materials.

Requirements:

Graduate student

Multi-tasking and project management experience

Knowledge of business processes or accounting helpful

To apply, please submit your resume or C.V. and a cover letter, not to exceed two pages, to [email protected] by January 31, 2020.