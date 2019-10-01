Data Analysis and Dashboard Creation Internship – Macon, Ga

Application deadline: January 31, 2020

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation is seeking applicants for a paid internship opportunity. More internship opportunities will be posted as they become available.

The selected intern will spend 10 weeks (typically June 1 to Aug. 7) in Macon, Ga. Note that Knight Foundation cannot pay for housing or relocation costs related to the internship placement. The intern will be compensated at $18 per hour and may also receive up to $10 per day for parking or an approved transit pass.

Description:

As we advance the Knight Macon strategy, we have identified data points which need to be collected in order to measure our progress. We have potential data sources which will likely need to be supplemented with local visual inspection. The intern will aggregate data sources identified and secure local intel to create a baseline. The creation of a Knight Strategy Dashboard will be the sole outcome of this engagement that will offer visibility into current performance to metrics. The intern would provide a metric template to regularly update in order to track performance to goals.

Requirements:

Local graduate or undergraduate student

To apply, please submit your resume or C.V. and a cover letter, not to exceed two pages, to [email protected] by January 31, 2020.