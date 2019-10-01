Data Analysis & Survey Development Internship Supporting the Grants Administration Department – Miami

Application deadline: January 31, 2020

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation is seeking applicants for a paid internship opportunity. More internship opportunities will be posted as they become available.

The selected intern will spend 10 weeks (typically June 1 to Aug. 7) in Miami. Note that Knight Foundation cannot pay for housing or relocation costs related to the internship placement. The intern will be compensated at $18 per hour and may also receive up to $10 per day for parking or an approved transit pass.

Description:

The intern will be assisting the team in enabling a single source of truth for grant making questions and insights. The intern will work with the program team and grants administration to tag all missing initiative-based grants and cleanup missing fields, gathering better data on grantee and Knight staff grant making experience while also engaging teams foundation-wide by sharing what we learn. This work will result in the intern identifying initiative-based grants and specific grants with missing fields, consolidating a list of final questions and grantees for grantee perception survey and launching survey to program staff, select group of grantees and then sharing the results of the survey. Lastly, the intern will provide recommendations for improvements on the new grant form.

Requirements:

Graduate or undergraduate student ideally with areas of study in business administration/management/business analytics, computer science, public policy, economics, data science or industrial engineering.

Solutions focused

Strong analytical skills

Ability to deal with complexity and ambiguity

Effective and confident communicator

Curiosity and a desire to learn

To apply, please submit your resume or C.V. and a cover letter, not to exceed two pages, to [email protected] by January 31, 2020.