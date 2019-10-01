Data Collection and Analysis Internship Supporting the Learning and Impact Department – Miami

Application deadline: January 31, 2020

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation is seeking applicants for a paid internship opportunity. More internship opportunities will be posted as they become available.

The selected intern will spend 10 weeks (typically June 1 to Aug. 7) in Miami. Note that Knight Foundation cannot pay for housing or relocation costs related to the internship placement. The intern will be compensated at $18 per hour and may also receive up to $10 per day for parking or an approved transit pass.

Description:

The intern will likely take on a project that helps to cultivate insights that builds Knight’s knowledge internally or externally. This would involve collecting data or information, organizing and/or analyzing the data and producing a final report for internal or external use.

Requirements:

Graduate or undergraduate student

Resourceful, self-starter, organized, curious

Ability to learn quickly

Plan and manage time effectively to meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

To apply, please submit your resume or C.V. and a cover letter, not to exceed two pages, to [email protected] by January 31, 2020.