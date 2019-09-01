Support Research on Democracy in the Digital Age
New Research Centers
- Carnegie Mellon University: The Center for Informed Democracy and Social Cyber-Security (IDeaS): Expanding the study of information manipulation through online platforms; develop approaches to counter disinformation; and build and educate a community of scholars, practitioners and policymakers to foster an informed democratic society. Led by Kathleen Carley, David Danks and Douglas Sicker. Learn more here.
- The George Washington University: The Institute for Data, Democracy, and Politics: Helping the public, journalists, and policymakers understand digital media’s influence on national dialogue and opinion, and to develop sound solutions to disinformation. Led by Steven Livingston and Frank Sesno. Learn more here.
- New York University: The Center for Social Media and Politics: Directly studying the impact of social media on politics and to develop new methods and technology tools to analyze the impact of social media on democracy. Led by Joshua Tucker, Richard Bonneau, and Jonathan Nagler. Learn more here.
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill: The Center for Information, Technology, and Public Life: Examining the impact of the digital information environment — especially the influence of social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube — on democracy and other sociopolitical systems. Led by Gary Marchionini, Deen Freelon, Zeynep Tufekçi, Alice Marwick and Daniel Kreiss. Learn more here.
- University of Washington: Center for an Informed Public: Studying how misinformation and disinformation flow through information systems; how information translates into values, beliefs and actions; and how researchers, educators, librarians and policymakers can intervene in these processes to foster a more informed society. Led by Jevin West, Kate Starbird, Ryan Calo, Emma Spiro and Chris Coward. Learn more here.
Existing academic research initiatives and projects
- Data & Society Research Institute: Providing general support to Data & Society’s research program on digital information systems and knowledge communities, exploring both fragmentation of knowledge and ways of building resilience to socio-technical threats, and aiming to inform new approaches to the governance and design of data-centric and automated technologies with empirical findings. Led by danah boyd. Learn more here.
- Indiana University: The Observatory on Social Media: Improving the study of the impact of the internet on democracy by increasing the scale, quality and availability of social media data and analytical tools to study that data. Led by Filippo Menczer, Betsi Grabe, Alessandro Flammini, Elaine Monaghan, John Paolillo and James Shanahan. Learn more here.
- Stanford University: The Project on Democracy and the Internet: Supporting the growth of Stanford’s Project on Democracy and the Internet, which houses field-leading study of the challenges that democracy faces in the digital age and what reforms are needed — in companies and through regulation — to ensure that democracy can survive the internet. Led by Nathaniel Persily, Francis Fukuyama and Rob Reich. Learn more here.
- University of Texas at Austin: The Center for Media Engagement: Supporting the expansion of the Center for Media Engagement as it develops the study of how newsrooms, scholars, platforms, and public policy entities can address issues of polarization in society. Led by Talia Stroud, Gina Masullo Chen, Anthony Dudo, Matt Lease, Scott Stroud and Sam Woolley. Learn more here.
- University of Wisconsin – Madison: The Center for Communication and Civic Renewal: Supporting the completion of a 10-year study on the Wisconsin information landscape and to support the development of tools to study state and regional communication systems — and their impact on democracy — in the digital age. Led by Lewis Friedland, Dhavan Shah and Michael Wagner. Learn more here.
- Yale University: The Project on Governing the Digital Public Sphere: Support the Yale Information Society Project’s work on how law should regulate and social media companies should govern the digital public sphere. Led by Jack Balkin. Learn more here.
- Yale University: The Thurman Arnold Project: Support the creation of the Thurman Arnold Project at the Yale School of Management to study competition and antitrust issues in digital marketplaces. Led by Fiona Scott Morton. Learn more here.
Economic, legal, and policy research
- American Antitrust Institute: Supporting new research that enables better understanding of the reach, capability and effectiveness of antitrust enforcement to promote competition in digital markets and to develop approaches to encourage more vigorous application of antitrust laws. Led by: Diana Moss. Learn more here.
- American Enterprise Institute: Supporting a new digital governance project at AEI aimed at helping policymakers understand the key questions and issues at the intersection of technology and public policy. Led by: Jim Harper, Yuval Levin, Shane Tews, Adam White. Learn more here.
- Berkeley Center for Law and Technology: Supporting a symposium at the UC Berkeley School of Law on the roles of technology in internet law and policy that will culminate in a published volume of the Berkeley Technology Law Journal, as well as an accompanying seminar and workshop. Led by: Deirdre Mulligan. Learn more here.
- Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University: To support the launch of a refined and expanded version of the Assembly initiative focused on online disinformation. Led by: Jonathan Zittrain. Learn more here.
- Center for Democracy and Technology: Supporting research on the future of digital discourse, with a focus on how online platforms moderate content and how technology impacts our democracy. Learn more here.
- Duke University Center on Law & Tech: Supporting research that explores the applicability of the principles and priorities of traditional media and public utility regulation to the regulatory framework applied to social media platforms and associated data. Led by: Philip M. Napoli and Jeff Ward. Learn more here.
- Economic Security Project: Supporting new research on the impacts of economic concentration among technology companies. Led by: Natalie Foster, Chris Hughes, Taylor Jo Isenberg and Dorian Warren. Learn more here.
- German Marshall Fund: Supporting original legal and policy research by a collaborative network of senior policy thought-leaders, researchers and stakeholders to develop practical policy responses to major challenges that have emerged in the digital economy. Led by: Karen Kornbluh. Learn more here.
- Kate Klonick, St. John’s University Law School: Supporting research on emergent legal implications of digital platforms. Led by: Kate Klonick. Learn more here.
- Lincoln Network: Supporting the Lincoln Network’s annual “Reboot American Innovation” conference in San Francisco and aligned convenings in Washington, DC, and the Bay Area on innovation policy and governance, as well as the launch of the innovators fellowship. Led by: Zach Graves and Dan Lips. Learn more here.
- New York University Stern Center for Business and Human Rights: Supporting the development of an empirical study of content moderation on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube and its role in their business models, along with a set of practical recommendations for its improvement, particularly focusing on the current system of outsourcing content moderators. Led by: Paul Barrett and Michael Posner. Learn more here.
- Open Markets Institute: Researching the impact of corporate concentration by internet companies on journalism and media, and how the negative effects of concentration might be addressed. Learn more here.
- Public Knowledge: To develop a proposal for a market-based mechanism to improve online information that would be funded by dominant digital platforms. Led by: Gene Kimmelman. Learn more here.
- R Street Institute: To study and explore a multi-stakeholder approach to the management of online content that balances concerns of consumers with those of corporations, and to improve the government’s technology policymaking. Learn more here.
- The Rutgers Institute for Information Policy & Law at Rutgers Law School: Supporting the development of research and policy proposals regarding speech on digital platforms, with a focus on transparency and the First Amendment and global speech implications of platform governance around content moderation, amplification and monetization. Led by: Ellen P. Goodman. Learn more here.
- Santa Clara University School of Law: Supporting the continued development of a body of research and policy proposals with regard to intermediary liability for content on digital platforms. Led by: Eric Goldman. Learn more here.
- Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School: Support independent research and policy proposals around privacy, competition among technology companies and government oversight of the internet. Led by: Nancy Gibbs, Gene Kimmelman, Phil Verveer and Tom Wheeler. Learn more here.
- Stanford University: Supporting applied research and pedagogy on questions of technology, democracy and governance, specifically engaging with the critical questions surrounding content moderation, antitrust and competition policy. Led by: David Freeman Engstrom, Francis Fukuyama and Daphne Keller. Learn more here.
- UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry: Supporting research on content moderation, discrimination and governance of the commercial internet from the perspective of marginalized and underrepresented populations. Led by: Safiya Umoja Noble and Sarah T. Roberts. Learn more here.
- University of California, Irvine Law School: Supporting two research projects on the destabilizing effects of digital speech on American democracy and models of self-regulation and multi-stakeholder governance of content moderation on digital platforms. Led by: Richard Hasen and David Kaye. Learn more here.
- University of Iowa Law School: Supporting legal research that applies principles from constitutional law and institutional political science to the challenges of platform governance. Led by: Paul Gowder. Learn more here.
- University of Kentucky College of Law/Gatton College of Business and Economics: Supporting novel research that applies distributive justice theory to questions of internet governance. Led by: Ramsi Woodcock. Learn more here.
- University of Pennsylvania Law School Center for Technology, Innovation and Competition: Providing general support for the Center for Technology, Innovation and Competition for research and policy development on digital vertical integration and the competitive advantages of scale in the digital economy. Led by: Rakesh Vohra and Christopher Yoo. Learn more here.
- Utah State University Center for Growth and Opportunity: Supporting the application of experimental economics as a tool for policy analysis to understand how content moderation policies are affecting user behavior and what responsibilities platforms have moderating misinformation. Led by: Christopher Koopman, Lucas Rentschler and Vernon Smith. Learn more here.
- Yale University: Supporting theoretical research on economically coherent regulatory solutions for digital platforms that protect consumers and local content markets. Led by: Dirk Bergemann. Learn more here.
