About

Adriana Cisneros was elected to Knight Foundation’s board of trustees in 2018. She serves on the Nominating and Program Committees.

Cisneros is the Miami-based CEO of the international media and real estate group Cisneros. She is the third generation to head the family company. Before taking over as CEO in 2013, Cisneros led the group’s digital strategy and created its three divisions: Cisneros Media, Cisneros Interactive and Cisneros Real Estate.

In addition, Cisneros is president of Fundación Cisneros, the family’s nonprofit organization dedicated to improving access to education in Latin America. As co-chair of Endeavor Miami, which promotes high-impact entrepreneurship, she plays a leading role in supporting Miami’s burgeoning startup ecosystem.

Cisneros serves on the boards of the International Emmy Awards and the Paley Center for Media. She is an advisory board member of Citi Private Bank of Latin America, Wyncode and TheVentureCity. Cisneros recently joined the boards of Mattel Inc., the University of Miami and Parrot Analytics.