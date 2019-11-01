About

Professor Brant Houston holds the Knight Chair in Investigative and Enterprise Reporting at the University of Illinois. He teaches investigative and advanced reporting in the Department of Journalism at UI. Houston also oversees the online newsroom at UI, CU-CitizenAccess.org, which serves as a lab for digital innovation and data journalism, and is an affiliated faculty member at UI’s National Center for Supercomputing Applications, Cline Center for Democracy and School of Information Sciences. Currently Houston is working on projects involving nonprofit journalism and digital tools for news gathering.

Houston became Knight Chair in 2007 after serving for more than a decade as executive director of Investigative Reporters and Editors, and as professor at the University of Missouri School of Journalism. Before joining IRE, he was an award-winning investigative reporter at daily newspapers for 17 years.