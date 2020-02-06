Christine Amer Mayer

Mayer is the immediate past Chair of United Way of Summit County, where she remains involved in its transformation to a community impact model. In recent years, she has focused considerable efforts on Summit County’s arts and cultural assets, helping to lead the Summit County Arts and Culture Assessment. That countywide study led to the creation of ArtsNow, a sector-strengthening initiative for which she served as a board officer for the past six years. She is also involved in economic development work, sitting on the steering committee of the Elevate Greater Akron effort, on the Akron Growth Council, and on the executive committee of Fund for Our Economic Future.