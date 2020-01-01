Damon Kiesow is a digital media pioneer who specializes in aligning storytelling, innovation and business strategies. He has focused his career on energizing newsroom practices and business strategies with and audience needs. He most recently served as director of Product for McClatchy in Raleigh, North Carolina, working with a chain of local media companies from California to Pennsylvania. While there, he reorganized the Product group to better align business goals with reader needs and created the company’s first Product Design and User Experience Research teams.