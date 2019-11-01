Deborah Blum is Knight Science Journalism program director at Massachusetts Institute for Technology. Blum is a Pulitzer-prize winning American science journalist, columnist and author of five books, including the New York Times best seller, “The Poisoner’s Handbook” (2010). Her latest book, “The Poison Squad,” will be published in September 2018.

Blum is a former president of the National Association of Science Writers, was a member of the governing board of the World Federation of Science Writers, and currently serves on the board of the Council for the Advancement of Science Writing. Blum is co-editor of the book “A Field Guide for Science Writers,” and in 2015, she was selected as the fourth director of the Knight Science Journalism Program at MIT.