About

Eric Freedman, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter, became Knight Chair in Environmental Journalism at Michigan State University in 2013 after 20 years as a reporter for daily newspapers in New York and Michigan and 16 years as a full-time faculty member at MSU’s School of Journalism.

Freedman has taught journalism as a Fulbright Scholar in Uzbekistan, Lithuania and the Republic of Georgia and worked with the journalism and mass communication faculty at American University of Central Asia as an International Scholar in the Open Society Foundations Academic Fellowship Program. His research interests include international coverage of environmental issues, international journalism practices and constraints on press freedom. His current freelance work ranges from environmental issues to public policy to auto industry-related litigation.