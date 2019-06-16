Francisco L. Borges

He is chairman and managing partner of Landmark Partners, an institutional alternative investment firm, specializing in private equity and real estate secondary market acquisitions. Prior to joining Landmark, Borges served as managing director of Financial Guaranty Insurance Company. Borges was twice elected Connecticut state treasurer and also served as deputy mayor of the city of Hartford and legal counsel for The Travelers Insurance Company.

Borges is chairman of the board of directors of Assured Guaranty Ltd., and is a member of the board of directors of Jefferies Financial Group. In addition, he serves on the board of directors of Selected/Clipper Funds and is a member of the board of trustees for the Millbrook School. He is a former member of the board of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People; the Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network; the University of Connecticut Medical/Dental School and Health Center; and the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.