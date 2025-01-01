Hope Alfonso
About
Hope Bader Alfonso joined Knight Foundation in 2021. She is the executive assistant supporting the Communications and AI and Insights teams.
Prior to Knight, Alfonso spent nearly six years at the University of Miami Health System, supporting the work of the Communications department and later, the Department of Pediatrics, as executive assistant. Before joining UM, Alfonso worked in marketing at Florida International University (FIU).
Alfonso was born in New York but has called Miami home for years. She earned a bachelor of science degree in communications from FIU. After college, she worked in a variety of advertising and marketing roles.