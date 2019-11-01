Jack M. Balkin is Knight Professor of Constitutional Law and the First Amendment at Yale Law School. He is the founder and director of Yale’s Information Society Project, an interdisciplinary center that studies law and new information technologies. He also directs the Abrams Institute for Freedom of Expression, and Yale’s Knight Law and Media Program.

Professor Balkin is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and author of over a hundred articles in fields including constitutional theory, internet law, freedom of speech, reproductive rights and the theory of ideology. He founded and edits the blog Balkinization and has written widely on legal issues for The New York Times, The New England Journal of Medicine, The Atlantic and Slate, among others. His books include “Living Originalism;” “Constitutional Redemption: Political Faith in an Unjust World;” “The Constitution in 2020” (with Reva Siegel); “Democracy and Dysfunction (with Sanford Levinson);” “The Laws of Change: I Ching and the Philosophy of Life;” “Cultural Software: A Theory of Ideology;” “What Brown v. Board of Education Should Have Said;” and “What Roe v. Wade Should Have Said.”