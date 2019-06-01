Jodi Upton, the Knight Chair in Data and Explanatory Journalism, has worked in data journalism for more than 20 years, most recently as the senior database editor at USA TODAY, where she led an investigative team on stories from mass killings to Medicare fraud to football coach contracts. Her team also worked on breaking news, investigative projects and data-driven interactives. Previously, she worked at The Detroit News and The Flint Journal, where she worked on stories from 9/11 response times to grade inflation.

