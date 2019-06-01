Lindsay Grace is an associate professor at American University and founding director of the American University Game Lab and Studio. He was the Fall 2017 Visiting Knight Chair at the University of Miami .

His work has received awards and recognition from the Games for Change Festival, the Digital Diversity Network, the Association of Computing Machinery’s digital arts community, Black Enterprise and others. Grace has published more than 50 papers, articles and book chapters on games since 2009. His creative work has been selected for showcases internationally in cities including New York, Paris, Sao Paolo, Singapore, Chicago, Vancouver, Istanbul and others. He has given talks at the Game Developers Conference, SXSW, Games for Change Festival, the Online News Association, the Society for News Design and many other industry events.