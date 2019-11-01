Mark Goodman joined Kent State University’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication in January 2008 as the first Knight Chair in Scholastic Journalism. Before that, for over 22 years, he was executive director of the Student Press Law Center, a national organization that serves as a legal advocate for and educator of student journalists.

Goodman has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a law degree from Duke University. He has taught at a number of institutions including the Poynter Institute, American University, Bowling Green State University and Virginia Commonwealth University.

Goodman has received over two dozen national awards for his work in support of student journalism. His accolades include First Amendment awards from the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and the Society of Professional Journalists, the Intellectual Freedom Award from the National Council of Teachers of English, the Gerald M. Sass Award for Distinguished Service to Journalism and Mass Communication from the Association of Schools of Journalism and Mass Communication. He has also received awards from the Columbia University Scholastic Press Association, the Journalism Education Association, the National Scholastic Press Association and College Media Association.

