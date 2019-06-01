Michael Pollan has been the Knight Chair in Science and Technology Reporting at University of California, Berkeley since 2003. Pollan is the author of eight books, including six New York Times Best Sellers, including his most recent, How To Change Your Mind, which was named one of the ten best books of 2018 by the New York Times. His 2006 book “The Omnivore’s Dilemma” was named one of the ten best books of the year by both The New York Times and The Washington Post. In 2010, Pollan was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time Magazine.