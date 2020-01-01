About

Sabriya Rice is the Knight Chair of Health and Medical Journalism in the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia. Appointed to the role in August 2018, Rice directs a professional master’s degree program that helps students get hands-on experience covering health care through the creation of digital content for Grady’s news services and professional media organizations.

Rice joined the university with over 15 years of experience as a health care journalist. For nearly 10 years, she was as a writer and producer for the Cable News Network, contributing to Elizabeth Cohen’s Empowered Patient column and producing segments for programs such as House Call with Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

She also covered quality and safety for Modern Healthcare magazine, the industry’s leading source of business and policy news, and as the business of health care reporter for the Dallas Morning News. In addition to her journalism experience, Rice also served as director of media relations for one of the nation’s largest non-profits, the American Cancer Society.