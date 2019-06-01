About

Térèse Coudreaut Curiel joined Knight Foundation in January 2011. She serves as VP/Administration and secretary to the board of trustees.

Coudreaut is responsible for human resources, facilities, meetings and events, and the foundation’s archive. As board secretary, she acts as the conduit for communication, serves as the keeper of the foundation’s records and related materials, and provides advice and resources to the board to assist the trustees in fulfilling their fiduciary duties.

Previously, Coudreaut ran the change management practice of a global consulting firm, Alexander Proudfoot. She directed a staff of 20 change management professionals responsible for delivering performance consulting solutions on projects.

As executive director of organizational development, Coudreaut worked for CS STARS, a risk management software and consulting division of Marsh, Inc., a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Cos. There she directed a team on improving organizational and employee performance. Most notably, she conceived of and directed a Project Management Office that drove 15 percent of the organization’s revenue.

Her earlier career includes an engagement with Knight Foundation as the workforce performance and development manager and organizational development consulting work with Cambridge Technologies Partners.

Coudreaut serves as board chair of the Florida Philanthropic Network.