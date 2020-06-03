Join Knight Foundation and the Esserman family to celebrate the first winners of this annual prize for accountability reporting in South Florida, and get a behind-the-scenes look at how their groundbreaking stories came to be.

You will also hear from one of our country’s top editors, Marty Baron of the Washington Post, on the state of local journalism and the challenges it faces at this moment in America.

Watch the celebration live, here at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT June 18.

About the Esserman-Knight Journalism Prize

As part of a $2.5 million investment in local journalism, the Esserman family partnered with Knight Foundation to create a prize that celebrates a journalist whose accountability reporting highlights issues, for example, of social justice, equality and intellectual freedom — values of critical importance to Ron and Charlene Esserman. This year, $18,000 in awards will be given to the best South Florida reporting that holds the powerful to account.