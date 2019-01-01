Future of the First Amendment Survey

Future of the First Amendment Survey 2014 – Full report

Related Links

PRESS RELEASE: ” High school students support First Amendment freedoms more than adults for the first time in a decade, survey finds

BLOG POST: ” News for high schools: Digital media plus teaching equals support for freedom” – by Eric Newton

SLIDESHARE: Future of the First Amendment 2014 Survey

DOWNLOAD THIS REPORT Future of the First Amendment 2014 Survey (627K PDF)

DOWNLOAD THIS INFOGRAPHIC ” KnightFdn_FirstAmendment_final.pdf” (853K PDF)