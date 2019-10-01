Grantee Analysis Internship – San Jose

Application deadline: January 31, 2020

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation is seeking applicants for a paid internship opportunity. More internship opportunities will be posted as they become available.

The selected intern will spend 10 weeks (typically June 1 to Aug. 7) in San Jose. Note that Knight Foundation cannot pay for housing or relocation costs related to the internship placement. The intern will be compensated at $18 per hour and may also receive up to $10 per day for parking or an approved transit pass.

Description:

The internship will involve collaboration with San Jose grantees possibly around the topics of interactive technology and placemaking. The intern will work closely with local grantees implementing a clearly outlined project plan within a pre-conceived timeline, tracking metrics and creating a final report and presentation

Requirements:

Local undergraduate student

To apply, please submit your resume or C.V. and a cover letter, not to exceed two pages, to internship@kf.org by January 31, 2020.