Welcome to our network

We are excited to partner with you on your big idea; Knight Foundation is committed to supporting you, your team and your project.

1. Be sure to read, sign and return the grantee agreement.

You will be getting your grant agreement in the mail shortly; please review it carefully and return it. It will be fastest if you send an electronic version to [email protected], but you can also mail it to:

John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Attn. Grants Administration 200 S. Biscayne Blvd., Suite 3300 Miami, FL 33131-2349

2. Start preparing your communications strategy, but don’t announce the grant yet.

The communications section of our website provides tips on promoting your project, a news release workshop, language to use in talking about Knight Foundation, and our logos. You can start developing your announcement, but don’t announce your project until you connect with a member of our communications team by emailing [email protected]. We want to coordinate with you and make sure our network amplifies your announcement.

3. Connect with the Knight network to find the information you need, and plan on letting us know what you are doing.

• Follow and interact with @knightfdn on Twitter and Faceboook. • Read and contribute to our articles to gain insights and info from our network. • Find connections by browsing other projects Knight has funded.

You will be reporting on your project at regular intervals; preview the forms you will be using.

4. Our commitment to you.