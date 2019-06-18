Have you ever seen a Renoir or a Warhol in your neighborhood, or on your first walk exploring a new city? Now you can. Through the fall, six world-class museums are providing delightful, unexpected encounters with art in outdoor spaces in Detroit, Miami, Philadelphia, Akron, Ohio, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

It’s all part of InsideOut, a program created by the Detroit Institute of Arts and funded by Knight Foundation, that brings quality reproductions of museum masterpieces into people’s everyday lives. The idea is to get people talking about, and engaging with art.

Meet the local winners of the #InsideOutUSA Photo Contest! More information is below.

Participating Cities

Discover pieces in 11 Detroit venues, including the Detroit International Wildlife Refuge, some 6,000 acres of habitat along Lake Erie, in historic Franklin, which still has the appearance and atmosphere of an early Michigan village, and in the more urban Lafayette Park, interspersed between buildings by famed architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. Learn more.







Find contemporary works in three neighborhoods including Little Haiti, the cultural heart for the Haitian diaspora in Miami, North Miami Beach, a city at the “crossroads of South Florida,” and in Surfside, a charming beachside town known for its quaint downtown and seaside boardwalk. Learn more.







Savor a famous Philly cheesesteak at Pat’s King of Steaks, then stroll along contemporary Restaurant Row of East Passyunk Avenue while taking in masterpieces from the museum’s world renowned collection. Learn more.







Explore reproductions of the museum’s collection weaved into residential neighborhoods including Ellet, home to both the All-American Soap Box Derby and the Goodyear Blimp Airdock, and Middlebury, Akron’s oldest neighborhood—predating the city itself—and home to the world headquarters of Goodyear tires. Learn more.







Amble around the city’s creative arts district, Plaza Midwood, to find InsideOut works between the local breweries and restaurants. In each InsideOut neighborhood, modern art from the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art will be paired with contemporary works from the collection of the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, including some by Charlotte’s native son Romare Bearden. Learn more.







Photo Contest

From June 9 to 11:59 p.m. ET June 12, these six museums are hosting #InsideOutUSA, an Instagram photo contest of InsideOut works. Enter to win a prize by Instagramming an InsideOut photo, tagging your local museum and using #InsideOutUSA. Judges in each city will choose the winning photo, which will be announced on June 15. Check each museum’s website for public Instagram meet-ups to kick off the contest.

The five local winners will compete for a national prize, to be decided by a panel representing each museum.