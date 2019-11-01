We will review and evaluate initial applications on the strength of your idea, its potential to advance the field of journalism, replicability, innovation and your ability to execute the project. Please note that these applications will be reviewed by thought leaders across many fields. Do your best to make sure that a stranger with little to no knowledge of your field could understand the first few sentences of your application. Be brief and be visual. Ask people who don’t know your project to review your application. Make sure it fits the theme. Make sure that a stranger with no knowledge of your field could read the first few sentences of your application and then describe your idea concisely to someone else. The simpler the better.