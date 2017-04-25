Breakout Sessions

Lindsey Scannapieco leads the U.S. development arm of Scout in Philadelphia, which is undertaking the transformation of the historic BOK building in South Philadelphia into a new space for creatives, makers, small-businesses and community services. Today the building has more than 80 tenants, 15 percent of which are nonprofits. Eighty-five percent of all building employees are local residents. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from the University of Southern California and a Master of Science in city design and social science from the London School of Economics. She was recognized in 2015 by Curbed National as one of the top 10 Young Guns in the U.S.