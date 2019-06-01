Knight Media Forum 2018

The Knight Media Forum is the premier gathering for funders and media leaders working to strengthen local news, community and democracy. The evolution of Knight Foundation’s Media Learning Seminar, the forum aims to showcase and promote:

• Awareness of cutting-edge issues and major trends in community news and information.

• Practical tools and replicable ideas.

• New partnerships and relationships to help execute projects.

The 2019 forum will take place from Feb. 25-27. Read the 2019 Agenda.

Speakers in 2018 included: