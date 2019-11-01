Knight Centers
Since 1986, the foundation has made a series of major grants to support midcareer education, primarily journalism fellowship programs at prominent universities.
- Knight Center for International Media (U of Miami)
- Knight Digital Media Center (USC and Berkeley)
- Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas (U of Texas)
- Tow-Knight Center for Digital Journalism (Columbia)
- Knight Center for Environmental Journalism (Michigan State)
- Knight Center for Digital Media Entrepreneurship (Arizona State)
Fellowship Programs
- Knight Science Journalism Fellowships (MIT and Harvard)
- John S. Knight Fellowships for Professional Journalists (Stanford)