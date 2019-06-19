Knight Public Spaces Fellows

About the fellowship:

Each of the fellows receive $150,000 in flexible funding to provide them with the space and freedom to unleash their creativity. They also have access to opportunities to work with and learn from each other, and to elevate their work to a wider audience. The program will encourage the sharing of lessons across cities, and in particular the communities where Knight invests. Participants are expected to build on their ongoing work, while developing new efforts for the field. Learn more about the fellowship here.