KNIGHT PUBLIC SPACES FORUM 2019

The inaugural Knight Public Spaces Forum, hosted by Knight Foundation, will take place June 19-21, 2019 in Philadelphia.

We’ve witnessed firsthand how public spaces can play an essential role in fostering more informed and engaged communities. We also know how important it is for civic leaders from across the public and private sectors to share insights, identify common challenges and seek inspiration when it comes dreaming, building and maintaining great public spaces in community.

This unique, invite-only forum will include discussions and workshops exploring the role of public spaces in spurring community engagement and what the future may look like for the field. The forum will also include opportunities to see innovative Philadelphia public space projects up close.

Discussions will focus on topics such as:

Strategies to co-create and steward public spaces with residents at the center.

The role of art and artists in creating dynamic public spaces.

How technology can inform public space decision-making.