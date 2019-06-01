Knight Public Spaces Forum 2019
KNIGHT PUBLIC SPACES FORUM 2019
The inaugural Knight Public Spaces Forum, hosted by Knight Foundation, will take place June 19-21, 2019 in Philadelphia.
We’ve witnessed firsthand how public spaces can play an essential role in fostering more informed and engaged communities. We also know how important it is for civic leaders from across the public and private sectors to share insights, identify common challenges and seek inspiration when it comes dreaming, building and maintaining great public spaces in community.
This unique, invite-only forum will include discussions and workshops exploring the role of public spaces in spurring community engagement and what the future may look like for the field. The forum will also include opportunities to see innovative Philadelphia public space projects up close.
Discussions will focus on topics such as:
- Strategies to co-create and steward public spaces with residents at the center.
- The role of art and artists in creating dynamic public spaces.
- How technology can inform public space decision-making.
Through Knight’s work in communities across the United States, and through path-breaking multi-city partnerships such as Reimagining the Civic Commons, we have seen firsthand the transformative power of public places and spaces, from community parks to libraries to streets. These spaces support more engaged residents, a sense of connection to where people live and better information sharing. Learn more about our public spaces strategy here.
