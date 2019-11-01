Knight New Work Miami FAQ

Applicants must be in one of the following categories:

– An individual artist focused on the performing arts with a strong connection to Miami. Please note that artists can be from and living elsewhere, but they must explain their connection to Miami in their application. Both emerging and established artists are encouraged to apply.

– A performing arts institution based in Miami-Dade County that has partnered with an individual artist.



The work must:

– Be ground-breaking, bold, risky, inspiring and new

– Be in the genres of dance, music or theater, or a combination of all three

– Premiere in Miami during the 2020-21 season (Sept. – May)



