Knight New Work Miami FAQ
Status: Applications are now closed.
On Dec. 3, 2018, Knight Foundation announced the inaugural Knight New Work Miami winners, who will create ground-breaking works of performance art to premiere in the 2020-21 season.
Below are the answers to some of our frequently asked questions about the application process.
Application
- When will the application period open and close?
The application will be available online at kf.org/newworkmiami from Tuesday, June 19 – Friday, August 31, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
- Can I still apply if my project is just an idea?
Yes. Applications can be for entirely new projects or projects that are currently in development. This grant opportunity is for works that have not yet been premiered.
- How many applications may I submit?
Each artist or organization can submit up to three applications. Each application should be for a different project.
- Can I add attachments to my application?
Yes, as part of the application, you will be asked to submit an outline of the work to be commissioned, an artist statement, work samples, budget, letters of support, etc.
- What happens after I submit my application?
After you submit your application, it will be reviewed by a panel of national experts and Knight staff. Winners will be announced publicly in early December 2018.
Eligibility requirements
- Who is eligible?
The call is open to artists based anywhere who have a strong connection to Miami, and to local, Miami-Dade-based arts organizations. We welcome submissions from both emerging and established artists, including playwrights, composers and choreographers.
- I’m an individual artist. Do I need to partner with a local performing arts organization to apply?
Yes. Please note that your work must premiere in Miami. If you do not have a partner arts organization in mind, Knight will help facilitate a connection. Please contact [email protected] if you need Knight’s assistance in this regard.
- I represent a performing arts organization. Must we partner with an individual artist to apply?
Yes, arts organizations based in Miami-Dade County must partner with individual artists to apply. Arts institutions have the opportunity to form highly-creative partnerships with artists and seed work in Miami that would not be created otherwise.
- Does my performing arts organization have to be based in Miami-Dade?
Yes, performing arts organizations must be based in Miami-Dade County, and they must partner with individual artists to apply. The artists can be from elsewhere, so long as they have a strong connection to the city and the work premieres in Miami.
- What are the criteria for applying?
Applicants must be in one of the following categories:
– An individual artist focused on the performing arts with a strong connection to Miami. Please note that artists can be from and living elsewhere, but they must explain their connection to Miami in their application. Both emerging and established artists are encouraged to apply.
– A performing arts institution based in Miami-Dade County that has partnered with an individual artist.
The work must:
– Be ground-breaking, bold, risky, inspiring and new
– Be in the genres of dance, music or theater, or a combination of all three
– Premiere in Miami during the 2020-21 season (Sept. – May)
- What are the geographic boundaries of this program?
The program is open to artists based anywhere who have a strong connection to Miami. Performing arts organizations must be based in Miami-Dade County.
Process
- How soon will we hear back with a decision on our applications?
You will be contacted via email this summer with the decision.
- If my proposal is not accepted, will I know why?
Due to the large number of applications we receive, we are unable to share with you the reason for your declination.
- Who reviews my entry and determines the grant recipients?
Knight has assembled a panel of national experts that review each idea in concert with foundation staff. Ultimately, the final decision lies with Knight Foundation’s board of trustees.
- When will winners be announced?
December 2018.
- When must the performances take place?
Knight New Work Miami performances must take place in Miami during the 2020-2021 season (Sept. – May).
Funding
- How much funding is available?
Winners will share $500,000 in funding.
- Is there a matching requirement for this grant?
No, a matching requirement is not required. Knight funding is intended to cover the development and premiere of the piece in Miami, though organizations and artists can seek additional funding from other sources, if necessary.
- What are Knight’s funding priorities?
For a full explanation of the Knight’s strategy in the arts, please visit here.
About Knight New Work Miami
- Why did Knight launch Knight New Work Miami?
Knight New Work Miami will celebrate artistic talent and showcase Miami’s growing reputation as a city where great art is born. Through this initiative, selected artists will have the opportunity to advance their practice. Arts institutions will have the opportunity to form highly creative partnerships with artists and seed work that would not be created otherwise. The community will benefit, as the arts attach people to place and to one another.
- What kind of new works are you looking for?
The works need to be in the genres of dance, theater and music. We are seeking potentially ground-breaking works of the highest quality. Winning projects will demonstrate the potential for national recognition and prestige. This is not about creating safe works of art; we encourage risk-taking ideas. Knight New Work is about furthering Miami’s reputation as a place where exceptional art is born.
- Is Knight New Work Miami replacing the Knight Arts Challenge?
Our goal is to make art general in Miami. As such, we plan to host Knight New Work Miami in even years and the Knight Arts Challenge in odd years. The genres of focus for New Work in 2018 encompass performing arts, but Knight will continue to fund the visual arts through direct grantmaking. Visual arts could be included in future New Work grants.
- Why is Knight New Work Miami only focused on theatre, music and dance?
Knight New Work Miami is a pilot program. As such, we wanted to keep the focus narrow to more easily explore its potential impact into the future.
- I’ve read through the FAQ. How can I learn more about Knight New Work Miami?
Watch the recording of Knight’s virtual information session.
- Who do I contact if I have questions?
Send questions to [email protected]