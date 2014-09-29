Knight Foundation Live
The Knight Media Forum is the premiere gathering for funders and media leaders working to strengthen local news, community and democracy.
At a time when trust in media, and institutions in general, is dangerously low, how can news organizations work to rebuild it? What effect does the trend have on people’s engagement in solving local issues?
Streaming Feb. 20-21, the Knight Media Forum will tackle these topics and more, as it gathers leaders in philanthropy, media and technology to look at ways to strengthen both local news and communities. The event will be streamed here, and features a range of speakers including Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales, who recently piloted the news service WikiTribune, and former CBS news anchor Bob Schieffer, who will address how our society can navigate the information overload that surrounds us.
TUES., FEB. 20, 2018
9:15 A.M.: WELCOME
Alberto Ibargüen, president and CEO, Knight Foundation
9:30–10:30 A.M.: KNIGHT COMMISSION ON TRUST, MEDIA AND DEMOCRACY
A look at the commission’s work in seeking ways to restore trust in news
Moderator, Jennifer Preston, VP/Journalism at Knight Foundation.
Panel: Co-Chair Tony Marx, president and CEO, The New York Public Library and Commission members Mizell Stewart III, vice president, news and operations, Gannett/USA TODAY Network, Charles Sykes, Talk-show host and author, MSNBC contributor, Nuala O’Connor, president and CEO, Center for Democracy and Technology, Raney Aronson-Rath, executive producer, Frontline PBS, Anthea Watson Strong, product manager for news, Facebook, and Sean Gourley, CEO, Primer. Moderator, Jennifer Preston, VP/Journalism at Knight Foundation.
12:15–1:30 P.M.: THE FUTURE AND WHY IT’S UP TO US
Tim O’Reilly, founder and CEO, O’Reilly Media, on the difficult choices we face as artificial intelligence and algorithms play an increasingly important role in our lives
Introduction: Emmett Carson, president and CEO, Silicon Valley Community Foundation
Speaker: Tim O’Reilly, founder and CEO, O’Reilly Media
3 – 4 P.M.: CIVILITY, TECHNOLOGY AND COMMUNITY
A panel on how communities might restore respectful dialogue – both online and in person – in this time of partisanship
Moderator: Sam Gill, vice president, communities and impact, Knight Foundation
Panelists: Emily May, co-founder and executive director, Hollaback, Rashad Robinson, executive director, Color Of Change, Frank Fukuyama, Olivier Nomellini Senior Fellow and Mosbacher Director, Center of Democracy, Stanford University, Lisa Adkins, president and CEO, Blue Grass Community Foundation
4:15 – 5:15 P.M.: OVERLOAD
Bob Schieffer, former CBS news anchor and host of “Face the Nation,” on how we can manage the information overload that surrounds us
Introduction: Alberto Ibargüen, president and CEO, Knight Foundation
Speaker: Bob Schieffer, former CBS news anchor and host of “Face the Nation”
WED., FEB. 21, 2018
8:30 – 9:45 A.M.: WHAT’S NEW; WHAT’S NEXT
Amy Webb on the latest tech trends, what to expect in coming years and how communities might be able to leverage innovation for good
Amy Webb, founder and CEO, Future Today Institute
10 – 11 A.M. FOUNDATION PARTNERSHIPS MEETING LOCAL INFORMATION NEEDS
A look at the ways foundations are investing in local news, to ensure that both rural and urban communities are getting the information they need to make important decisions
Moderator: Lilly Weinberg, Community Foundations Program Director, Knight Foundation
Panelists: John Thornton, Texas Tribune, LaMonte Guillory, chief communications officer, LOR Foundation, Anne Galloway, founder and editor, VTDigger, Christopher Kaufman-Ilstrup, chief operating officer, VTDigger, David Haas, vice chair, Wyncote Foundation and Sandra Clark, vice president of news and civic dialogue, WHYY
12:30 – 2 P.M.:
A conversation with Jimmy Wales, the founder of Wikipedia, who recently piloted the news service WikiTribune
Introduction and conversation: Helene Gayle, president and CEO, The Chicago Community Trust
Speaker: Jimmy Wales, co-founder, Wikipedia and founder, WikiTribune
