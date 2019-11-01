Infographic: How Ideas Can Stall

LESSONS LEARNED FROM MEDIABUGS, A SERVICE THAT ALLOWS READERS TO REPORT ERRORS IN MEDIA COVERAGE.

An Evolving Effort. MediaBugs added multiple components over time in an attempt to adapt their error correction service but to-date has been unable to get traction with users and news organizations.

Interfering with a Prized Relationship. News organizations were hesitant to link to an outside site that mediated their relationship with readers.

A Problem– Not a Priority. News sites that already had inhouse corrections systems (however imperfect they may be) felt MediaBugs oered a solution to an issue they had already addressed.

Fishing with a Large Net. Faced with limited adoption, MediaBugs expanded its services to news sites across the US. However, this limited the high-touch outreach that’s often needed to secure marquee partners.

Limited User Engagement. MediaBugs was unable to build a participating community of people committed to filing bug reports.