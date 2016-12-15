For more information on the 2017 Newsmatch, click here.

The 2016 Knight News Match is a call to action for everyone who believes in quality, trustworthy, in-depth journalism and the role nonprofit news organizations play in building strong communities. It continues the legacy of Knight Foundation’s founders, John S. and James L. Knight, who believed that informed and engaged communities are essential to a healthy democracy.

From Dec. 19, 2016 to Jan. 19, 2017, Knight Foundation will match donations from individual donors to select nonprofit news organizations up to a total of $1.5 million. Individual organizations will receive up to $25,000 in matching funds.

Successful journalism organizations need a passionate, dedicated community of supporters. That’s why Knight is backing organizations that run successful campaigns.

It’s easy to participate. Just donate directly to one of the listed organizations and Knight will match your donation. Help spread the word on Twitter, Facebook and social media with #newsmatch. Follow the campaign on Twitter at #newsmatch.