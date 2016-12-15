Knight News Match
For more information on the 2017 Newsmatch, click here.
The 2016 Knight News Match is a call to action for everyone who believes in quality, trustworthy, in-depth journalism and the role nonprofit news organizations play in building strong communities. It continues the legacy of Knight Foundation’s founders, John S. and James L. Knight, who believed that informed and engaged communities are essential to a healthy democracy.
From Dec. 19, 2016 to Jan. 19, 2017, Knight Foundation will match donations from individual donors to select nonprofit news organizations up to a total of $1.5 million. Individual organizations will receive up to $25,000 in matching funds.
Successful journalism organizations need a passionate, dedicated community of supporters. That’s why Knight is backing organizations that run successful campaigns.
It’s easy to participate. Just donate directly to one of the listed organizations and Knight will match your donation. Help spread the word on Twitter, Facebook and social media with #newsmatch. Follow the campaign on Twitter at #newsmatch.
The organizations include:
- Bridge MagazineExternal Content / Website
- CALmattersExternal Content / Website
- The Center for Investigative ReportingExternal Content / Website
- The Center for Public IntegrityExternal Content / Website
- ChalkbeatExternal Content / Website
- Charlottesville TomorrowExternal Content / Website
- City Limits (New York)External Content / Website
- Connecticut Health Investigative TeamExternal Content / Website
- Connecticut Public Broadcasting NetworkExternal Content / Website
- The Connecticut MirrorExternal Content / Website
- WTVS Detroit Public TelevisionExternal Content / Website
- Florida Center for Investigative ReportingExternal Content / Website
- Georgia Public Broadcasting, MaconExternal Content / Website
- The Hechinger ReportExternal Content / Website
- inewsourceExternal Content / Website
- Inside Climate NewsExternal Content / Website
- The Insitute for Nonprofit NewsExternal Content / Website
- The Institute for Journalism in New MediaExternal Content / Website
- InvestigateWestExternal Content / Website
- Investigative PostExternal Content / Website
- IowaWatchExternal Content / Website
- KQED | Public Media for Northern California External Content / Website
- MarylandReporter.comExternal Content / Website
- Michigan RadioExternal Content / Website
- WDET 101.9FMExternal Content / Website
- The Midwest Center for Investigative ReportingExternal Content / Website
- Minnesota Public RadioExternal Content / Website
- MinnPost.comExternal Content / Website
- Mississippi TodayExternal Content / Website
- National Geographic Society’s Out of Eden WalkExternal Content / Website
- New England Center for Investigative ReportingExternal Content / Website
- New Haven IndependentExternal Content / Website
- Nieman FoundationExternal Content / Website
- NJ SpotlightExternal Content / Website
- Oklahoma WatchExternal Content / Website
- PBS NewsHourExternal Content / Website
- WHYY | Philadelphia Public RadioExternal Content / Website
- Philadelphia Public School NotebookExternal Content / Website
- ProPublicaExternal Content / Website
- PublicSourceExternal Content / Website
- Rocky Mountain PBSExternal Content / Website
- Science NewsExternal Content / Website
- St. Louis Public RadioExternal Content / Website
- The Texas TribuneExternal Content / Website
- Center for Collaborative Journalism External Content / Website
- The LensExternal Content / Website
- The Marshall ProjectExternal Content / Website
- The Open MindExternal Content / Website
- The RapidianExternal Content / Website
- Voice of OC | Investigative News AgencyExternal Content / Website
- Voice of San DiegoExternal Content / Website
- VTDiggerExternal Content / Website
- WFAE 90.7External Content / Website
- Wisconsin Center for Investigative JournalismExternal Content / Website
- WLRN Public Radio and TelevisionExternal Content / Website
- WKSU 89.7 | Public Radio for Northeast OhioExternal Content / Website
- WyoFileExternal Content / Website