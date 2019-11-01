Knight Arts Challenge FAQ
Note: The application period is now closed. Finalists for Akron, Detroit and Miami will be announced later this year.
The 2019 Knight Arts Challenge will support the the best ideas that connect people to place and to each other through the arts in Akron, Detroit and Miami.
Application
- When will the application period open?
In Akron and Detroit, first round applications will be accepted from March 18, 2019 until 11:59 EST April 19, 2019.
In Miami, first round applications will be accepted from June 24, 2019 until 11:59 EST July 26, 2019.
You can apply here when the application period is open for your city.
- What are the rules?
There are three rules: 1) The idea must be for an arts project; 2) The project must take place in Akron, Detroit or Miami. 3) You must find other funding to match Knight Foundation’s grant.
- Can only nonprofit organizations or educational institutions apply?
The challenge is open to anyone: nonprofits, institutions, individuals, universities, municipalities, artist collectives, private corporations and all others. Anyone can apply and all are encouraged!
You and your organization do not need to be based in Akron, Detroit or Miami as long as the project you are proposing takes place in or benefits Akron, Detroit or Miami.
- Do you have to be a U.S. citizen to apply?
No. This challenge is open to applicants of all nationalities.
- Do you have to be at least 18-years-old to apply?
No, however if a minor wins, the award will be made to his or her parents or legal guardian. A grant could also go to an organization that agrees to work with individuals under 18 years of age without charge.
- Do I or my organization have to be based in Akron, Detroit or Miami.
In Detroit, you are eligible if the program or project takes place in or benefits the City of Detroit, Hamtramck, and/or Highland Park.
In Akron, you are eligible if the program or project takes place in or benefits the City of Akron.
In Miami, you are eligible if the program or project takes place in or benefits Palm Beach County, Broward County, Miami-Dade County or Monroe County.
- What’s the difference between the application and a “full proposal?”
The application is a 150-word statement that gives us just enough summary information to understand your idea. If we choose it as a finalist, we will invite you to write a more detailed proposal.
- How many applications may I submit?
We welcome one idea per applicant.
- How much money can I ask for?
There is no limit, but keep in mind that you must match the Knight award dollar for dollar with other funds.
- Can I add attachments to my initial idea?
No. Your 150-word narrative is your best opportunity to convey your idea in the first round. The full proposals in the second round will include additional attachments such as letters of support, work samples, budgets and other supplemental documentation.
- Do I have to have a letter of support if my idea is contingent on another organization or partner?
Yes. A letter of support is required.
Matching
- What’s a “challenge grant?”
A challenge grant is a grant intended to bring others into the funding of a project. We’re stepping up to the plate, but we invite others to join. This is why we ask that the projects find other funding to match ours, once the grant is awarded.
- What do you mean by “find other funding to match” the foundation’s gift?
The concept is simple: If you are awarded $10,000, you must raise an additional $10,000 outside of the Knight funds.(This is only an example to demonstrate how matching funds work. There is no pre-set maximum contribution from the foundation.)
- Can the matching funds be my own money or existing money from within my organization?
No. We’re seeking new money for the arts. That means you’ll need to get others to invest funds just like ours, whether it be from other grants, individual contributions, corporate sponsorships or other sources.
- At which point must the funding match be made?
You will have approximately one year from the time you receive the grant to match our funding. If it is a multi-year project, you will have about a year to match each year’s grant amount.
- Is it always a $1 to $1 match?
Generally, yes. Under rare circumstances (and generally for very small groups) we will consider matching at a higher level. Likewise, we might require a larger outside contribution for every dollar we put in if your organization already enjoys solid financial support.
- Does Knight help me raise matching funds?
No. Your best resources for raising matching funds are your local community foundations, private corporations, earned revenue, in-kind donations, public funds and crowdfunding.
Process
- What’s considered ART?
Great question. There are many definitions, but we like this one: The conscious use of skill and creative imagination. We are seeking projects that, first and foremost, strive to create excellent art in our communities. If there are social benefits to the project, those must be secondary to the creation of high-quality art.
- How do I know if my proposal fits your idea about art or innovation?
Test it out. Knight staff will be holding town hall meetings, coffee hours, and virtual office hours specifically for this purpose. It only takes about 20 minutes to offer your idea.
- What are Knight’s funding priorities?
For a full explanation of Knight Art’s strategy, please click HERE.
- Who reviews my entry?
Knight staff, with the aid of independent arts experts from the community. Ultimately, the final decision lies with Knight Foundation’s board of trustees.
- Can I still apply if my project is just an idea?
Yes. Applications can be for entirely new projects or projects that are currently ongoing.
- When will winners be announced?
Finalists will be announced this summer, and winners in the fall.
- How soon will we hear back with a decision on our applications?
You will be contacted via email approximately two months after applications close with either an invitation to submit a full proposal or with the decision to decline your application.
- If my proposal is not accepted, will I know why?
Due to the large number of applications we receive, we are unable to share with you the reason for your declination.
- If I have won before, can I apply again?
Yes.
- Where can I find information on past winning ideas?
- I’ve read through the FAQ. How can I learn more insights into the challenge or make my idea more competitive?
RSVP for a virtual info session at kf.org/kacmiamiqa.
- Who do I contact if I have questions?
Send questions to [email protected].