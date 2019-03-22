Public Spaces Fellowship FAQ

Yes, Knight Foundation and its reviewers believe the future of public space leadership needs to reflect the future of this country. We are committed to identifying and lifting up leaders of many backgrounds and identities, working in communities of all kinds across the country. We recognize that the work of one or more fellows might be focused on delivering public spaces to communities that are under-resourced in public spaces, or in making public spaces more accessible to people who experience one or more barriers to full participation in community life.