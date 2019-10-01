Research and Data Analysis Internship – Charlotte, N.C.

Application deadline: January 31, 2020

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation is seeking applicants for a paid internship opportunity. More internship opportunities will be posted as they become available.

The selected intern will spend 10 weeks (typically June 1 to Aug. 7) in Charlotte, N.C. Note that Knight Foundation cannot pay for housing or relocation costs related to the internship placement. The intern will be compensated at $18 per hour and may also receive up to $10 per day for parking or an approved transit pass.

Description:

The intern will provide good research, comparative analysis and potential strategies and policy recommendations to support our focus in the Historic West End. This work will provide data, research and potential solutions to support our efforts to define, foster and measure equitable development in West End. The goal is for the intern’s strategies to be implemented and measured after the program ends.

Requirements:

Local graduate student

Research and data collection skills

Public policy knowledge

Writing and communication skills

Measuring outcomes experience

To apply, please submit your resume or C.V. and a cover letter, not to exceed two pages, to [email protected] by January 31, 2020.