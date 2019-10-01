Smart Cities Implementation Internship – Miami

Application deadline: January 31, 2020

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation is seeking applicants for a paid internship opportunity. More internship opportunities will be posted as they become available.

The selected intern will spend 10 weeks (typically June 1 to Aug. 7) in Miami. Note that Knight Foundation cannot pay for housing or relocation costs related to the internship placement. The intern will be compensated at $18 per hour and may also receive up to $10 per day for parking or an approved transit pass.

Description:

The intern will work on the implementation of Knight’s Smart Cities strategy across a subset of Knight communities. This will include research, data analytics and technology assessment. The intern will develop a project-based work plan. Examples of the work include completing a carefully designed research project, developing research and background materials for a grant initiative and assisting with portfolio review/evaluation of opportunities to support new technologies.

Requirements:

Local graduate student ideally with areas of study in public affairs, data science or social sciences with some emphasis on technology.

To apply, please submit your resume or C.V. and a cover letter, not to exceed two pages, to [email protected] by January 31, 2020.