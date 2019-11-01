Summary of Knight Foundation Woman- and Minority-Owned Managers
Long-Only Investments:
- Ariel Investments is an African American-owned firm in Chicago, IL. The portfolio manager for their global and international equity strategies is a woman.
- International Developed Markets Equity: Invests in non-U.S. equities, including developed and emerging markets.
- Small-Cap Deep Value: Seeks investment opportunities within the lowest decile of price-to-book (P/B) stocks.
- CHANGE Global Investments is a woman-owned firm in Camas, Washington. Their Global Frontier Markets Strategy invests in frontier market companies with a focus on smaller companies by market capitalization, which are deemed to be out of favor.
- Channing Capital Management is an African American-owned firm in Chicago, IL. Their Global International All-Cap Value Strategy invests in international mid- and large-cap companies, focusing on high-quality value stocks.
- GlobeFlex Capital is a woman-owned firm in San Diego, CA. Their Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity Strategy utilizes a systematic approach to fundamental active management within the emerging markets small-cap universe.
- Himalaya Capital Management is an Asian American-owned firm in Seattle, WA. Himalaya Capital Investors, L.P. is a concentrated long-only equity strategy that invests primarily in Asia, mostly in China.
- LM Capital Group is a Hispanic American-owned firm in San Diego, CA. Their Intermediate-Term Fixed Income Strategy is managed with an eye toward maintaining capital preservation and avoiding event risk, primarily via a top down analysis focused on yield curve positioning, duration, and sector rotation.
- Metis Global Partners is an African American woman-owned firm in San Diego, CA.
- International Micro-Cap Equity: Uses a value investing approach to find primarily non-US opportunities with market cap <$500 million.
- International Small-Cap Equity: Invests in international companies with market cap between $250 million and $1.5 billion.
- Pugh Capital Management is an African American woman-owned firm in Seattle, WA. Their Core Fixed Income product uses top-down macro analysis to determine targets that are met using bottom-up credit analysis.
Private Investments:
- Artiman Ventures is an Indian American-owned firm in Palo Alto, CA. They are early-stage, information technology focused investors who typically run a concentrated portfolios.
- Aspect Ventures is an Asian American woman-owned firm in Palo Alto, CA. They are early-stage venture capital investors targeting e-commerce, IT security, healthcare IT, and mobile-enabled IT companies.
- Forerunner Ventures is a woman-owned firm in San Francisco, CA. They are early-stage venture capital investors targeting US e-commerce companies.
- GenNx360 Capital Partners is an African American-owned firm in New York, NY. They are mid-cap buyout investors focused on the business services industry.
- Hull Street Energy is a woman-owned firm in Bethesda, MD. They target middle-market power opportunities in North America.
- K1 Investment Management is an Indian American-owned firm in Manhattan Beach, CA. They are lower-middle-market growth buyout investors focused on the enterprise software sector.
- Social Capital is an Asian American-owned firm in Palo Alto, CA. They are early-stage venture capital investors targeting US technology companies.
Hedge Funds:
- Bracebridge Capital is a woman-owned firm in Boston, MA. The partnership invests and trades in fixed income securities and their derivatives on a worldwide basis, focusing on G-10, MBS, ABS, CDS, and emerging market debt arbitrage.
- SRS Investment Management is an Indian American-owned firm in New York, NY. Their Offshore Fund employs a fundamentals-based equity long/short strategy focused on technology, media, and telecommunications stocks.