The Future of Tech Policy: Conversations with Gallup and Knight Foundation

Join Gallup and Knight Foundation for two webinars rooted in new research, and focused on the future of tech policy.

Techlash/Tech Policy: A look at what’s Next

1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m PT June 9

How deep is the “techlash” in America, and what are its implications on the future of policy and society? New research from Gallup and Knight Foundation finds a deep concern across the political spectrum about big tech – including the spread of misinformation, privacy, data security and the role of governments in regulating the perceived excesses of tech companies. While COVID-19 has muted the debate, the issues, and federal investigations into them, continue.

This conversation with FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra offers a fresh look at America’s techlash, how it has and hasn’t changed with COVID-19, and the responsibilities of tech companies and government in the years ahead.

Speakers: Rohit Chopra, FTC Commissioner, Sam Gill, Senior Vice President and Chief Program Officer, Knight Foundation

Free expression vs. misinformation online: Who decides?

12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT June 17

How do Americans weigh a core value like free expression against the downsides that come with harmful content and misinformation online? A new report by Knight Foundation and Gallup, being released June 16, explores attitudes toward key issues in tech policy, including content moderation, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, and approaches to industry self-governance like Facebook’s Oversight Board. This new study provides a springboard for tech companies, government and citizens alike to advance a conversation about free expression online.

Speakers: