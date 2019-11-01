Support local news and democracy in the digital age
- American Journalism ProjectExternal Content / WebsiteA new venture philanthropy initiative that will provide transformative grants and support to local, nonprofit civic news organizations to ensure their long-term sustainability.
- Frontline PBSExternal Content / WebsiteAn investigative news and current affairs series that produces high-quality documentaries and multimedia. Frontline will expand to establish up to five geographic hubs around the country involving partnerships with local newsrooms.
- Institute for Nonprofit newsExternal Content / WebsiteINN is a network of more than 200 nonprofit newsrooms across the United States, working to strengthen the sources of trusted news for thousands of diverse communities.
- Lenfest Institute for JournalismExternal Content / WebsiteThe Institute’s sole mission is to develop and support sustainable business models for great local journalism.
- LION Publishers – Local Independent Online NewsExternal Content / WebsiteThe membership group supports the viability and excellence of locally focused independent online news organizations. LION cultivates their connections to their communities through education, cooperation and collaboration.
- News Literacy ProjectExternal Content / WebsiteA nonpartisan educational nonprofit that empowers educators to teach news literacy to middle and high school students. The organization’s signature NewsLitCamps provide teachers and librarians with teaching resources and the opportunity to connect directly with journalists working in their communities.
- News Revenue HubExternal Content / WebsiteThe News Revenue Hub is a mission-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to helping news outlets across the United States develop sustainable business models.
- NewsMatchExternal Content / WebsiteA national matching-gift campaign that is growing fundraising capacity in nonprofit newsrooms and promoting giving to journalism among U.S. donors. It has helped nonprofit news organizations raise more than $14 million since 2016. NewsMatch 2019, which will launch this fall, is accepting grants and contributions now.
- ProPublicaExternal Content / WebsiteThe investigative news organization’s Local Reporting Network supports local and regional newsrooms as they work on important investigative projects affecting their communities.
- Report for AmericaExternal Content / WebsiteA national service program that places journalists in underserved local newsrooms across the country and trains the next generation of journalists working in local news organizations. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project.
- Reporters Committee for Freedom of the PressExternal Content / WebsiteThe committee helps local newsrooms defend the First Amendment and hold decision-makers accountable. It is tripling the number of lawyers working on local issues and expanding its network of local attorneys providing pro bono legal support.
- Solutions Journalism NetworkExternal Content / WebsiteA nonprofit that advances community engagement and civic dialogue to produce rigorous reporting that highlights solutions, rather than problems.
