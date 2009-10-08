21st Century Steel Orchestra Now

Ah, Miami. One day you’re watching Cuban hotties hustle on stage in a make-believe Havana. The next you’re in deepest Kendall, in a warehouse across the street from the Tamiami Airport, with a handsome Trinidadian gentleman handing you a pair of felt-tipped mallets and gesturing toward an array of six steel oil drums.

Don’t ask: “How did I get here?” Grab sticks and play!

I had never played pan, but bandleader and master pan maker Mike Kernahan saw me staring longingly at the oil drums lined up in his pan yard. Without a word, he walked into a closet, came out with a bag full of mallets and pointed me toward the bass pans.

Two expert musicians were already kicking out the bass in what looked like a dance. The tenor pans can stay in one place, but playing bass requires whirling from one steel drum to the next, a full circle to hit all six. I imitated the dread in front of me as best I could, keeping up with the beat if not always hitting the right notes.

“You never played pan before?” Kernahan flattered me afterward.

Only in my dreams, Mike. Only in my dreams.