A Creative Community Emerges at NWSA’s ArtSeen

A new academic year has begun, and at New World School of the Arts’ Artseen studios and gallery in Wynwood two dozen upperclassmen have settled into their new studios. The young artists are getting comfortable in their new spaces, setting up easels and palates, green screens and tool boxes, beginning a journey that for many of them will culminate in the BFA exhibit at Artseen in the Spring. From the perspective of student Dona Marie Altemus, “Having a place of my own makes a world of difference. it provides privacy, a place where I don’t have to worry, and it’s a community where other people can assist you with your pursuit of artistic growth.”